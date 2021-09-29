LA GRANDE — Four La Grande medical professionals pulled up the curtain Monday, Sept. 27, to reveal what the often heartbreaking battle against COVID-19 looks like on the front lines.
The health care providers did so at a video town hall addressing the COVID-19 pandemic conducted by the city of La Grande.
Shaye Perry, a registered nurse who works in Grande Ronde Hospital’s intensive care unit, is among those who spoke poignantly of his experiences.
“The last few months have been especially difficult,” Perry said.
He said that in July and August 30 patients were admitted into GRH with COVID-19, none of whom were vaccinated, a trend he said that has continued into September. He said most patient visits last weeks, not days, and all are far from comfortable.
“Many people do not understand what severe disease is like. They do not understand what people go through,” Perry said.
The patients suffered from shortness of breath and many had to be put on ventilators, with breathing tubes that can be unpleasant to deal with. A great number of the patients have also had to spend long hours laying on their stomachs because this helps oxygen get from the lungs to the rest of the body.
“This is not very comfortable. Some patients have to do it 16 hours a day,” Perry said.
This combined with the loneliness felt by the patients, since their family and friends cannot visit, make the experience even worse. Perry said a number of patients have later told him that if they had better understood what having COVID-19 could be like, they would have chosen to get vaccinated.
“It is very difficult to comprehend what serious COVID-19 is like until you or a friend or family member you love or care about has experienced it,” Perry said.
Perry was one of four Union County health professionals who spoke at the town hall. He was joined by Dr. Bryan Tolle, a doctor of osteopathic medicine; Jared Hulme, a doctor of nursing practices; and Dr. Bryan Conklin, an M.D. who has a family medicine practice.
The forum, shown by EOAlive.tv, was moderated by La Grande Mayor Steve Clements, who provided sobering statistics from the state at the start of the event.
They indicate that there have been 2,877 documented cases of COVID-19 among Union County residents and that 40 of these people have died, including 15 in the past two months.
All of those who spoke emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated for COVID-19, since this not only protects one from the disease, but it also reduces the severity of cases among those who still contract it.
Hulme cited Sept. 2 statistics from Oregon Health & Science University to make his point. He noted that on that date 59 patients were hospitalized at OHSU with COVID-19. Of them, 88% had not been fully vaccinated. Twenty-seven were in OHSU’s intensive care unit, 25 of whom were not fully vaccinated.
Hulme urged everyone to get vaccinated even if they are not in a high-risk category.
“Some people are young and healthy and say they feel like if they get COVID-19 they probably will be okay. I understand that viewpoint,” Hulme said, but he emphasized that those who are young and healthy can spread the disease to individuals who are not in as good condition as they are.
“It is a public health consideration. We should do it for the greater good of the community and for ourselves,” Hulme said.
Tolle shares this sentiment about the COVID-19 vaccines now available.
“We have a fantastic tool to get through this. This is how I think we’re going to get through the pandemic. This is why we need to work together to be able to move forward and be able to get back to life the way we need it to be. To do that, we need to be adults about this. We need to make that choice. We need to take the opportunity we have to have this protection against infection,” Tolle said.
Those who discussed the importance of wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 included Hulme. In making this point Hulme noted that one of the disturbing aspects about COVID-19 is that many people have no symptoms, at least in the early stages.
“One of the scariest things is that there are a lot of people walking around who do not even know they have it,” Hulme said.
He said that is why it is so important to wear masks, because they prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading it. To illustrate how effective masks can be, he pointed out that nobody can blow out birthday cake candles with a mask on.
“When you wear a mask you are wearing it as much for your neighbors as yourself,” Hulme said.
The safety of the COVID-19 vaccines available was also discussed at the forum. Conklin said he has not had any patients who suffered terrible reactions to any of the vaccines. He said that has been asking his patients if they have friends who have had major effects and he said they have not. The physician said he believes the vaccines are safe although there are a small percentage of people who will have bad outcomes from taking them, which is true of many vaccines.
Conklin said the risks associated with taking a vaccine, on average, is much better than the risks faced by someone who contracts COViD-19. He said he has had several patients who have died of COVID-19. He also has a number of young and once healthy patients who have been suffering the effects of COVID-19 for several months. These patients can’t taste, they easily lose their breath and are constantly fatigued, he said.
The La Grande physician speaks humbly of his efforts to treat patients with COVID-19.
“If I can save just one life, it will bring joy to my soul,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.