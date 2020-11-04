201103_lgo_news_Unioncharter
UNION — Union voters rejected a measure which would have revised their city’s charter Tuesday.
The measure, 31-102 lost 55.4% to 44.5%.
The charter proposal had two major revisions. One would have expanded the amount the city can borrow without voter approval to 2.5% of the total taxed assessed value of property in Union. This would mean Union would be able to borrow in the range of $2-$2.5 million without going to a vote of the people. Union’s current charter states the city cannot borrow more than $30,000 without approval of its residents in an election.
A second revision would have required city councilors to attend at least 75% of meetings over a rolling 12-month period. Should a councilor miss 25% or more of the meetings, the council would have had to meet with the individual to discuss the poor attendance and the councilor could face removal from the council.
Union’s present charter allows the council to remove members only if they move out of Union or become ineligible to vote. The charter change would have given the council the removal option if it determines the reason for missing meetings is not satisfactory.
Union’s charter has not had any major revisions since 1988.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.