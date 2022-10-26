Finn and Yuba came at a trot as the report of my 20-gauge double echoed through the creek bottom riparian. A handsome gray-phased ruffed grouse lay at my feet – the culmination of three minutes of utter chaos.
It was early October and Finn, Yuba, and I had yet to find any birds. We had searched high and low, including some exceptional food sources and formerly reliable grouse coverts without moving a single bird. The quail and partridge season opened the week prior, and again, I hit one of my best Hun covers from years past without turning up a single covey. It was about time to put a mark on the board.
A creek bottom covert that sports a mix of berry-producing shrubs, fir of varying ages, and creekside stands of green alder is my best for ruffs, and I only hunt it once, maybe twice per season. It's rare to go a day in there without moving a bird or two, but on this particular morning, the girls and I would learn exactly what George Bird Evans meant by “a good day’s gunning.”
A lazy start to the morning put us in the creek bottom with the sun already above the ridgeline and lighting up the yellowing alder tops like golden lollipops above the lush forest floor. Typically, I walk the girls into the cover about a half mile before beginning the hunt. Most of our bird contacts come deeper in the canyon, but an instinctual sensation coaxed me to release the girls just past the parking area. Maybe it was the scene of the golden alders calling, or the mix of young firs, crimson ninebark, blackberry snarls, and the clustered white snowberries beneath the alders looked just right.
Upon releasing the girls, they took to the cover like never before, working in tandem, covering every stitch of thick stuff. The creek bottom is braided with scour channels from high water. One such braid not one hundred yards from the parking area was lined with young firs, and the channel floor maintained a carpet of grasses and sedges. Approaching the line of young firs that spanned the right bank of the scour channel, Yuba halted onto point with Finn by her side, both fixed on the skirt of the nearest fir.
“Always and always be ready,” I thought as I shifted toward the girls. At once, a grouse hammered out, then banked right and drifted toward the creek through a wall of firs. I nearly called the girls to pursue it, but they checked up on the same fir and locked up again. As I approached the tree, another grouse erupted and flew straight away behind the fir. Then another. Three grouse under the same tree and not a single shot opportunity.
I pushed on behind the dogs as they sped down the row of firs and quickly located another bird. This one jumped about 15 feet and came down beneath another fir. The girls moved on, so I left that grouse to follow the dogs. I could hear the birds running through the old channel before flushing, and each flush left the bird completely hidden through the dense firs and shrubbery.
A total of six birds got up along the old channel before things went quiet, but the show was not over. The grouse that only jumped a short distance remained to be flushed.
I doubled back on our track and swung wide to the side of the firs where the grouse had come down. As I approached, the grouse darted from beneath the tree and into the channel. I was prepared for the flush, but again, its trajectory would take the bird through impenetrable cover with no shot opportunity. Then Yuba suddenly appeared, on the other side of the channel, spotted the bird on the move, and pulled a trick out of her pheasant hunting playbook.
Swinging wide and turning on the heat, Yuba dashed ahead of the bird to cut it off, causing a 180-degree switch in the ruff’s direction. As if waiting in the wings for her cue, Finn darted through the middle of the channel, stopping the ruff’s escape and forcing it airborne. As it lifted off, I shouldered my side-by-side with hopes of a crossing shot, but to my surprise, the bird flew directly at me. A glancing blow from the cylinder-choked bore deposited the flawless gray grouse into the grass beside my right boot as if the dogs had willed a retrieved to hand. A moment of pure serendipity.
Reaching into the grasses, I gently wrapped my fingers around the warm body of the marvelous bird. The girls gathered around for a sniff and we drank in the moment. The sun peeking through the trees cast a beautiful backlight on caramel-tipped breast feathers and I admired the intricate designs and steely shades across the bird’s cape.
The girls sat at my feet and Yuba whined to be released. We were just warming up and barely 15 minutes into the hunt. Still, I kept her at heel as I pondered the previous few minutes and the teamwork that led to our success. Those cherished seconds passed quickly. I had to commit the details to memory.
Call it what you will. Divine intervention, telepathy, or dumb luck. The appearance of both dogs out of nowhere and their stealthy work are what led to a bird in the bag. I’ve experienced this sixth sense phenomenon consistently with these two setters in a variety of covers and it never ceases to amaze me. These dogs are “my why” behind bird hunting.
By late morning, a dozen grouse had gone up, many of which flew just a few yards before disappearing into the brush and running to safety as I battled through briars and serviceberry thickets. But a good day’s gunning is measured not by a bird count in the game pouch. It’s the splendor of an October morning with grouse abound, and your best dogs working them with gusto. The fleeting glimpse of the sun streaming through a broadly-fanned tail as the bird climbs against a backdrop of the autumn palette. It’s the sight of a staunch dog and the feel of an heirloom scattergun rising to shoulder. A fleeting moment worth living a thousand lifetimes to experience just once more.
