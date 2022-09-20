September is an incredible time in the Pacific Northwest. Fall is finally upon us and the heat of the summer begins to drop off. Fishing picks up again and hunting seasons open. While we look forward to fall in our Northeastern Oregon neck of the woods, September on the lower Columbia River has plenty to offer as well.

When my hometown buddy, Matt, called to say he wanted to fish the Columbia River for fall Chinook, I had no choice but to invite him out for a West Coast road trip that would land us in Astoria for a few days. I had never spent any time in the northwest tip of Oregon, and the excuse to see new territory and sink lines for salmon was as good as any.

Brad Trumbo is a fish and wildlife biologist and outdoor writer in Waitsburg, Washington. For tips and tales of outdoor pursuits and conservation, visit www.bradtrumbo.com.

