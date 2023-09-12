It’s been another good bird year in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. Adolescent pheasant and quail are prevalent along brushy roadside ditches and fallow farm fields. Valley quail are on at least a second clutch and big family coveys are rising everywhere.

Sept. 1 ushered in the upland bird season with mourning doves and forest grouse in most western states. Visions of retrievers bringing doves to hand or the sleek coat and high tail of a pointing dog locked in on ruffed or dusky grouse dance about our minds as the upland hunter plans their field time for the year. But early in the season, excessive heat can be a concern for a working dog, particularly those who have enjoyed an overly restful offseason.

Brad Trumbo is a fish and wildlife biologist and outdoor writer in Waitsburg, Washington. For tips and tales of outdoor pursuits and conservation, visit www.bradtrumbo.com.

