With August upon us, the anticipation of chasing upland birds and big game burns like a white-hot fire in the hunter’s soul. Bear season is open in Oregon. The Idaho grouse season begins in late August, and archery deer season is open in some states farther south. And while solitude is often a significant driver of the hunting populous, we find ourselves competing for space on public lands, seemingly more each year.
While an escape to the wilderness feels a little less wild with many of our neighbors on the landscape, there is a silver lining. The fact that we live in the western U.S. with more acreage and varying public agency ownership than the rest of the nation provides us ample opportunity to find room in the backcountry. Additionally, mapping tools, private lands access programs, and access to information about public lands continue to increase and improve each year.
The majority of land in Northeastern Oregon is either public land managed by the U.S. Forest Service or private with public access. Additional acreage managed by the state and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) makes up a smaller proportion, where BLM managed lands are more abundant through central and southeastern Oregon. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s (ODFW) voluntary Public Access and Habitat Incentive Program uses grant funding from the Natural Resources Conservation Service and hunting license dollars to work with landowners willing to allow public access to their lands.
The combined public ownership and private access provides over 1 million acres for outdoor recreation in Northeastern Oregon, but understanding how to access private lands or the bounds of public lands can be unclear. Fortunately, it’s simpler than ever to find access and know what you can do and where you stand in the outdoors.
An easy mapping tool provided by ODFW shows land ownership and public access to private lands, and is available at www.oregonhuntingmap.com. This tool provides only boundaries for all public lands, but more detailed information is available for the “Travel Management Areas” that allow hunting. Historically, paper maps with boundary information were what folks relied upon as we ventured afield. Paper maps are still valid today; however, apps for smartphones now provide more detailed access and boundary data that can be viewed anywhere, anytime.
“On-X” was the first smartphone app to provide property ownership and boundary information and it pairs with the Global Positioning System (GPS) of the phone. Maps and data can be viewed anytime with mobile phone service, and maps can be downloaded for “offline” use with the GPS where no phone service is available.
I first tried On-X in 2016 and found it to be a game changer. I now have a subscription that provides land ownership information for the entire United States. This technology allows me to find public lands and access to private lands, and avoid trespassing on private or tribal lands closed to the public. I can scout new areas based on the property ownership and access data, satellite imagery, and topography that the app provides, coupled with other specific fish or wildlife related details like fishing reports on hunting units and seasons. Additionally, the app allows sportsmen and women to catalogue dozens of recreation features with waypoints and share them with friends, making it easy to scout and plan adventures, navigate new areas, find each other to help pack out, etc.
On-X offers three different focal apps – Hunt, Offroad, and Backcountry. Each is developed to cater to the end-user, such as wildlife management areas for the hunter, trails for offroad use, and routes and planning tools for backpacking.
On-X is not the only app that provides this level of mapping and land ownership capability. A summary of what Outdoor Life calls “the nine best hunting apps” is available at https://www.outdoorlife.com/tested-best-hunting-apps-for-hunters/. Most apps offer free use with a base map of satellite imagery or terrain, but only a few provide free parcel boundary data. Outdoor Life briefly explains what each app does and does not offer.
If you are an outdoor junkie looking for anything from backcountry solitude to urban fishing access, mapping resources can help you locate opportunities and respect neighboring closed private lands by knowing where you stand. Whether you seek blue grouse in the Eagle Caps or peacock bass in the Florida canal system, online and mobile phone mapping apps will enhance your outdoor experience and capability. Take advantage of them!
Brad Trumbo is a fish and wildlife biologist and outdoor writer in Waitsburg, Washington. For tips and tales of outdoor pursuits and conservation, visit www.bradtrumbo.com.
