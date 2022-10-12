At the close of the 2018 upland bird season, I sat at the bench cleaning and organizing gear and guns, and reflecting on a singular valley quail hunt of the weekend past. I had guided a couple friends with pups Finn and Yuba, and introduced a young man to valley quail and pointing dogs. We hunted a private cover that I have unfortunately not seen since, and the action was purely unforgettable. Finn and Yuba worked numerous coveys and countless singles and doubles with aplomb, and the relocations came often once the coveys had scattered.
It was late January as the cleaning rod slid down the bores of my beloved 16-gauge Savage Fox Model B, applying the final touch of an oil sheen. Rolling the gun beneath the LED light bars of my basement bird room, I caressed the action and barrels, admiring the smirking fox engraved on the bottom of the box, and marveling over the rich blue finish of the smooth double barrels.
I stood the heirloom in the safe, although it would not rest for long. An annual clay shoot, which the Model B had never missed, was barely two weeks out. It was firing perfectly before placing it carefully in the safe. Hence, I was baffled the day of the shoot as clays drifted into the distance without report from my trusty old double. The locks set and sears tripped, but not a hint of pin strike on the primers from either barrel. Luckily, grandpa’s Ithaca Model 37 pump pulled me through the shoot.
The following week I made the hour run to the nearest gunsmith where I left the Model B, hoping that it would be firing once again for the following upland season, but the call that it was ready never came. In fact, across the following couple of years, my calls and visits to check on progress only revealed that the gun had never been examined.
As the beginning of the third upland season approached since my initial visit to the gunsmith, the CZ Bobwhite G2 20-gauge I had purchased to fill my double-gun void was holding its own, and quite well. But the thought of the Model B rotting in someone else’s safe through another upland season had worn my patience thin.
I informed the gunsmith that I was coming for a visit and would be leaving with my shotgun, assuming it wasn’t torn down on his bench. But once at the shop, I found the gun propped against a cabinet awaiting my arrival.
“What did you say was the problem with this thing?” asked the gunsmith.
“The firing pins are seized up. I was hoping you would pull it apart and clean it up for me.” I offered.
The gunsmith shot me a perplexed look, grabbed the Model B, broke the action open, locked it shut again, dropped a dowel rod down the left barrel and squeezed the back trigger. The dowel jumped a quarter inch, confirming the left barrel firing pin struck wood and plenty hard enough to punch a primer. He proceeded with a follow-on demonstration of the right barrel, then showed me the punched primers he had set into a pair of spent shells to test the gun before I arrived.
“Assuming the firing pins were gummed up when I brought the gun here, do you have any advice for keeping them clean?” I asked, still certain there was a problem.
“DO NOT use WD-40!” he exclaimed.
“People do that?” I asked, eliciting a sidelong glance from the corner of aged spectacles that stated clearly and silently, “you wouldn’t believe the things that people do”.
His only advice was to double check my ammo. Grabbing a handful of shells ranging from old paper to new plastic, he demonstrated that the recess depth of the primer varied widely across brands and ages. Some brands set primers flush with the brass while other brands recess the primers as deep as 1/16th of an inch. Still, others have a divot in the brass in addition to a recessed primer, sinking it even deeper. All of this means that a short firing pin on an old gun may not strike a deeply-recessed primer at all, let alone hard enough to make it fire. I had been shooting Federal and Winchester, but the Remington ammo I chose for the clay shoot had a different primer seating. It seems the firing pins may never have seized. They simply couldn’t reach the primer.
The dowel rod trick was so simple that I “made” my own. Upon cutting a 3/8th inch diameter dowel rod down to 30 inches, I tried the trick at home to find it worked perfectly, as it had at the gunsmith’s shop.
It’s still disappointing to think that my heirloom double gun sat needlessly in the gunsmith’s safe for two upland seasons, but the lessons learned from our brief conversation were solid gold. If a change in ammo coincides with a change in firearm function, be skeptical of the ammo, and keep a three-dollar length of dowel rod by the cleaning bench to test any firing pin theories before enduring a season apart from your beloved bird gun.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Brad Trumbo is a fish and wildlife biologist and outdoor writer in Waitsburg, Washington. For tips and tales of outdoor pursuits and conservation, visit www.bradtrumbo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.