At the close of the 2018 upland bird season, I sat at the bench cleaning and organizing gear and guns, and reflecting on a singular valley quail hunt of the weekend past. I had guided a couple friends with pups Finn and Yuba, and introduced a young man to valley quail and pointing dogs. We hunted a private cover that I have unfortunately not seen since, and the action was purely unforgettable. Finn and Yuba worked numerous coveys and countless singles and doubles with aplomb, and the relocations came often once the coveys had scattered.

It was late January as the cleaning rod slid down the bores of my beloved 16-gauge Savage Fox Model B, applying the final touch of an oil sheen. Rolling the gun beneath the LED light bars of my basement bird room, I caressed the action and barrels, admiring the smirking fox engraved on the bottom of the box, and marveling over the rich blue finish of the smooth double barrels.

Brad Trumbo is a fish and wildlife biologist and outdoor writer in Waitsburg, Washington. For tips and tales of outdoor pursuits and conservation, visit www.bradtrumbo.com.

