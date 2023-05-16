March 20 is the vernal equinox, which officially demarcates the transition from winter to spring; however, I find that line in the sand hard to believe when snow still appears in the forecast for weeks beyond. Weather aside, the vernal equinox is accurate. Once over that hump, days become obviously longer and lead to warmer water, and when the water temperature breaks the upper 40s, trout become feisty.
My first day afield this year was March 18. The thought of intentionally dangling my legs in 46-degree water was difficult to accept, but the weather was beautiful and the trout kept a keen eye for a slow meal.
The water was clear as crystal with visibility past 20 feet — perfect conditions for a small streamer with a six-foot fluorocarbon tippet tied to a heavy, full-sinking line. Upon casting about 40 feet, I allowed the line to sink for one to two minutes before beginning a slow but steady retrieve, stripping about 12 inches of line with each pull. The wind was unusually calm, which allowed me to float peacefully on my inflatable pontoon, listening to the curious honk of a million snow geese overhead, and taking opportunistic photos of red-winged blackbirds as they searched for mates among the phragmites.
Uneventful hours passed. Complacency and impatience welled. At the height of impatience, a half-hearted bump transferred through the line to my fingertips. Setting the hook was like turning the key on an old Caterpillar dozer — the cold-natured fish slowly turned but refused to accept the notion of sustained movement. A minute or two of weighty, deliberate head shakes excited the fish, who then fought like the thick 18-inch rainbow it was.
While admiring my catch, I gave thanks for being worthy of gazing upon that ruby-red lateral line and fine black speckling before releasing the fish to forage another day.
I fish streamers almost exclusively for trout in lakes, especially in spring and fall. My fly selection is predictable — dark colors (black, chocolate, caramel, burgundy, or violet) boasting a flash of tensile or some other holographic material tied on beaded hooks in sizes six to 10. I always use a sinking line and often strip the fly with varying speeds and strip patterns, depending upon the water temperature and time of day. This recipe is highly successful but there are other options that add variety to streamer fishing.
Three basic still-water streamer tactics include stripping, trolling and float fishing. Stripping and trolling are common techniques, but I am willing to bet that few fly fishermen realize how effective float-fishing a streamer can be. More on that in a moment.
Stripping is the standard method of streamer fishing where the fly is cast and retrieved by pulling or stripping the line back in. The stripping action provides an undulating motion to the fly, and pauses between strips often entice fish to strike as the streamer stops and sinks on the pause. Typically, how fast to strip and when and how long to pause the fly can be manipulated for the conditions and the fish’s willingness to strike.
When the water temperature is in the 50s to 60s, faster and more erratic actions may produce better than slow, boring presentations. Conversely, fish in cold water are less likely to react or chase down a meal. Rainbow trout are known for their bone-jarring, freight-train hammering of streamers when the water temperature is right, but in cold water, like in the scene described above, slow action and subtle takes are routine. Enter trolling and float fishing.
About an hour after catching that first fish, I decided to row slowly around the shoreline to see if I could glide within camera range of some waterfowl. I stripped out about 60 feet of line and let it trail behind the pontoon. My row pattern was a gentle pull on the oars every five to eight seconds. The fly never stopped moving, but its undulations were subtle and protracted with my rowing, and it was fishing 20 or more feet deep on that length of sinking line.
Glancing at the rod tip, I noticed a slight bump and decided to pick up the rod. It could have been vegetation from a hump in the lake bed. Instead, it was another approximately 18-inch rainbow that was likely following the fly for a while before deciding to eat it.
Trolling allows for a protracted presentation at a sustained depth and can often pick up fish that would not otherwise strike during a cast-and-strip presentation. Also, when fishing that deep, even lethargic fish put a significant bend in the rod, as evidenced by the doubling of my 10-foot, five-weight.
For the fly-fishing purist, the mention of float fishing is sacrilegious, save for the moments when a midge nymph must be perfectly hung at the proper depth to entice inexplicably picky fish. We all draw lines. Float-fishing midge nymphs is one of mine, but believe it or not, a streamer hung below a float can be just what the doctor ordered when fish refuse to play.
A tapered leader up to 12 feet with the bottom approximately four feet tied in a fluorocarbon tippet is a good length from which to dangle a streamer. An extra split shot may be needed a couple of feet above the fly to ensure the buoyancy of the leader does not allow it to coil up while fishing. A float placed near the top of the leader will make for some tough casting, but distance is not necessarily a requirement, particularly when fishing from a boat or float tube.
A standard streamer can suffice when fished with a float, but the best presentation comes from a fly that is tied on a jig-style hook. Jig-style fly hooks have the hook eye turned up and a bead below the eye. This allows the fly to hang horizontally rather than vertically as if it were being stripped. A slight breeze never hurts when fishing this method. Ripples on the water add movement to the fly as it hangs in the water column, enticing lazy fish to nab the snack as they cruise by.
Fishing two rods (where legal), one rigged with a float and streamer, and another with a fly that is actively fished, is a good approach. When the fishing is good, the float and streamer supplement the catch, but when the fishing is slow, the float and streamer can be the difference between catching and not.
Regardless of how you approach it, streamer fishing is exciting, versatile, effective, and the most forgiving fly-fishing opportunity. Whether you are a fly-fishing pro or have never tried it before, these three techniques, particularly trolling and float fishing, can be quickly learned and successful, and May and June are fine months to get after it. Trout fishing in Oregon’s Northeast Zone lakes is open year-round with an eight-inch minimum length and five-fish daily limit.
