March 20 is the vernal equinox, which officially demarcates the transition from winter to spring; however, I find that line in the sand hard to believe when snow still appears in the forecast for weeks beyond. Weather aside, the vernal equinox is accurate. Once over that hump, days become obviously longer and lead to warmer water, and when the water temperature breaks the upper 40s, trout become feisty.

My first day afield this year was March 18. The thought of intentionally dangling my legs in 46-degree water was difficult to accept, but the weather was beautiful and the trout kept a keen eye for a slow meal.

Brad Trumbo is a fish and wildlife biologist and outdoor writer in Waitsburg, Washington. For tips and tales of outdoor pursuits and conservation, visit www.bradtrumbo.com.

