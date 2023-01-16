Snow fell quietly as I gazed down the rib of the sleek over/under shotgun. Beyond the bead, a chukar was flying right to left, guided by a crimson beak and dark eyes behind a black, bandit-striped mask. Its stormy-gray wings beat swiftly, exposing black-tipped, tawny breast feathers, while cinnamon tail feathers provided stability.

An orange-freckled setter, Kea, stood on point to my right, marking the cattails from which the bird had emerged. While tracking the bird’s flight, I found the sight of snowy silver maple limbs passing in the background odd. Trees and chukar country are not necessarily compatible.

Brad Trumbo is a fish and wildlife biologist and outdoor writer in Waitsburg, Washington. For tips and tales of outdoor pursuits and conservation, visit www.bradtrumbo.com.

