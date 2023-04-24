FOOD-MCDONALDS-FRIES-SECRETINGREDIENT-DMT

According to a recent TikTok post by fast food influencer Jordan Howlett — and a corroborating Fox Business report — McDonald's fries are not vegetarian-friendly. 

McDonald’s world-famous fries are crispy, salty and served to millions daily. According to a recent TikTok post by fast food influencer Jordan Howlett — and a corroborating Fox Business report — the chain restaurant’s fries are not vegetarian-friendly. The social media savant revealed that McDonald’s secret ingredient for its fries is beef flavoring mixed with vegetable oil.

“I know why McDonald’s fries taste different from everybody else’s fries, and I’m gonna tell you guys today,” Howlett said in a TikTok video that has since gone viral with millions of views. “It’s because McDonald’s cooks their fries with beef flavoring mixed within their vegetable oil, right. So, that’s why the fries taste so good but also so different from everybody else’s.”

