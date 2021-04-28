UNION COUNTY — Union County voters now are starting to weigh in on the fate of a measure addressing a local issue sometimes overlooked but always critical — the control of invasive noxious weeds.
Measure 31-104 is a five-year local option operating levy that would raise close to $230,000 a year for noxious weed control. It is the only levy on the Union County ballot for the May 18 election. Ballots for the mail election were sent out Wednesday, April 28.
The measure would cost Union County property owners 12 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. This means the owner of a $100,000 home would pay $12 a year for the levy, said Alan Guttridge, a member of the Union County Weed Advisory Board. The new local option operating levy would have the same tax rate as the present one.
Passage of Measure 31-100 would renew an operating levy that has been in place since 2016, when voters first approved a five-year operating levy of the same rate. Guttridge said passage of the 2016 local option levy allowed Union County to hire a full-time county weed supervisor, Brian Clapp. Guttridge credited Clapp, now finishing his fifth year as Union County’s weed supervisor, with doing an outstanding job.
“He has developed a successful and comprehensive weed management program covering all of Union County,” Guttridge said.
The county weed supervisor works with private landowners and public land management agencies to take inventory of, map and monitor weed infestations, treat weeds, administer a cost-share program with landowners, provide public education on noxious weed issues, enforce state and local laws pertaining to weed control, write applications for grants and more, according to information from the Union County Weed Board.
Guttridge said the weed management program is continuing to become more effective. The program treats between 3,000 and 5,300 acres in Union County each year for noxious weeds.
One reason controlling noxious weed is critical in Union County, Guttridge said, is that certified seed crops are an important part of the local economy. He said the sale of seed crops brings $25 million to $30 million annually to Union County. If weeds contaminate a seed crop its value may be reduced dramatically, Guttridge said.
Noxious weeds also choke out crops, destroy range and pasturelands, clog waterways and threaten native plant communities, Guttridge said.
Weeds create fire hazards and make land susceptible to erosion, Clapp added. He explained weeds have shallow root systems. This means when weeds take over an area it is vulnerable to erosion when there is flooding or heavy rain.
Clapp said 120-150 landowners participate in the Union County Weed Control Department’s cost share program each year. Through this program the county provides up to $500 in matching funds to landowners spending money fighting noxious weeds.
About $40,000 a year is dedicated to the landowner cost share program a year.
Cost share projects sometimes involved multiple landowners. For example, many get together on an almost annual basis to pay, with help from Union County matching funds, to have a helicopter spray a herbicide for yellow star-thistle. This is a weed that can take over elk habitat, crowd out nutritious plants and rob farmers of cropland, Clapp said.
Weed removal is also important, according to information provided by the Union County Weed Advisory Board, because some are toxic to horses and cattle. These include leafy spurge, tansy ragwort, poison hemlock and hound’s-tongue.
Another of the many weeds the county weed department treats for is puncture vine, commonly known as goatheads. It is well known for puncturing bicycle tires and getting caught in the soles of shoes. Puncture vine also can cause injuries to humans, pets and livestock if stepped on.
Ballots for the mail election must be returned to the Union County Clerk’s office by mail or a drop box by 8 p.m. May 18. Drop boxes are at the Cook Memorial Library in La Grande; the city halls in Cove, Imbler, Island City, Union, North Powder and Elgin; and the Union County Clerk’s office, 1001 Fourth St., La Grande.
