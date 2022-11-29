FOOD-CHILI-OIL-WONTONS-1-PG

Bathed in fiery sauce enlivened with garlic and Sichuan peppercorn, these pork-stuffed wontons are a spicy bowl of perfection.

 Gretchen McKay/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette-TNS

Raking leaves isn't the only thing I view with trepidation in fall. I also dread the cooldown that comes with the change of season, because turning on the heat in my drafty old house is not an inexpensive proposition.

On the plus side, colder weather calls for cozy pleasures like flannel sheets and turtleneck sweaters, along with comfort foods that warm you up both inside and out.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.