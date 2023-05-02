LA GRANDE — With temperatures warming and the snow receding, mushrooms will begin to sprout in the forests of Northeastern Oregon.
People who visit national forest land, including wilderness areas, to pick mushrooms for their own use, and who harvest, possess or transport less than one gallon of fungi, do not need a permit (the limit is five gallons in Washington).
Mushrooms picked under the free use limits can’t be sold, bartered or given away.
For those who plan to pick larger quantities, or who want to sell mushrooms, will need a commercial mushroom permit. Commercial picking is not allowed in wilderness areas.
Commercial permits cost $2 per day, with a minimum purchase of 10 days ($20) or an annual permit, valid from May 1 through Dec. 31, for $100. To buy a commercial permit you need to be at least 18 years old.
The Forest Service requires commercial mushroom pickers and buyers who plan to camp overnight on national forest land to also obtain an industrial camping permit. They are not allowed to camp in developed campgrounds. Both commercial mushroom permits and camping permits are available at ranger district offices.
Mushroom pickers often focus on areas that have burned recently, as fungi tend to be more widespread in those areas.
Maps of recent wildfires are available at the National Interagency Fire Center, and the Wallowa-Whitman, Malheur and Umatilla national forests’ websites have an interactive map showing prescribed fires.
Forest officials urge people to be careful when entering a recently burned area due to potential hazards from snags. Some roads and areas could be closed to public entry due to such dangers from recent fires.
Mushroom pickers also should have a guidebook or other source to identify mushrooms, since some fungi can be poisonous.
Due to the cool early spring, snow remains at lower elevations than usual for May, so travelers should expect roads and trails to be blocked by snow, and avoid driving on muddy roads to avoid damaging the roads.
