Whale watch week returns to the Oregon Coast Dec. 28-Jan. 1. The event was canceled the previous two years due to the pandemic.

From Dec. 28 to Jan. 1, Oregon State Parks will host Whale Watch Week in person for the first time since 2019.

More than 15 sites along the Oregon Coast will offer a chance to watch thousands of gray whales migrate south through Oregon’s waters. Trained volunteers will be stationed at most of the sites to answer questions, share information and to help spot whales. A map of volunteer-staffed sites is available on the Oregon State Parks website at bit.ly/3VbQwRQ

