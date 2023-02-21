FOOD-INGREDIENTS-CHEMISTRY-MS

The ingredient list on a package of food can contain a lot of unfamiliar, multisyllabic words.

 Kristen Leigh Painter/Minneapolis Star Tribune-TNS

For those aspiring to eat mainly "clean ingredients," a little chemistry knowledge is often useful for deciphering packaged food labels.

Late last year the maker of Orville Redenbacher's popcorn was sued for putting mixed tocopherols in its "Naturals" line of microwave popcorn, which claims on the front of the package to have "Only Real Ingredients."

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.