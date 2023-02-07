As we rush through another week of preparing meals, call on the trusted appliance to lend a hand.

We always seem to be searching for ways to save time, both in life and in the kitchen. Shortcut recipes aimed for frazzled cooks have been around as long as we've been cooking, and appliances like Instant Pots have made quick work out of even the most time-intensive dishes.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.