It's important to distinguish between normal memory issues and conditions that should prompt you to meet with your doctor.

Everyone forgets things at times. How often have you misplaced your cellphone or car keys? Have you ever forgotten the name of a person you just met?

Some degree of memory problems and a modest decline in other thinking skills are common parts of aging. However, there's a difference between normal memory changes and memory loss associated with dementia, Alzheimer's disease and other related disorders. And some memory problems could be caused by other treatable conditions.

Anne Shandera-Ochsner, Ph.D., is a clinical neuropsychologist in La Crosse and Onalaska, Wisconsin.

