A construction worker replaces the large windows on the west side of Wallowa Mountain Midwifery in Wallowa on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The windows were broken during the Aug. 11 hailstorm and have been boarded up since. A rebate program expires Jan. 13 for those who have had to replace windows and may qualify.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain, File Photo
A construction worker replaces the large windows on the west side of Wallowa Mountain Midwifery in Wallowa on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The windows were broken during the Aug. 11 hailstorm and have been boarded up since. A rebate program expires Jan. 13 for those who have had to replace windows and may qualify.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain, File Photo
A window in the conference room of the Wallowa City Hall was shattered during the Aug. 11, 2022, wind and hailstorm that pummeled the area. A rebate program expires Jan. 13 for those who may qualify.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain, File Photo
WALLOWA — A rebate program for Wallowa residents who had to replace windows damaged in the August hailstorm expires Friday, Jan. 13, said Christy Lieuallen of the Blue Mountain Long-Term Recovery group.
Blue Mountain is the nonprofit helping Wallowans assess and fund claims for damage incurred in the storm.
Lieuallen, executive director of Blue Mountain, urged those who may qualify to apply soon. She also said that the program that expires Jan. 13 is for 2022. However, another program extends into 2023.
She said Thursday she was still unsure where people apply for the rebates or any limits on it, but applicants can contact her by email at christy@uwbluemt.org.
In another realm of aid to the storm-battered town, a $10,000 grant from the Presbytery of Eastern Oregon has come in to help Wallowa residents. Lieuallen said her group has received the grant that is intended to fund a second case manager.
The case managers assist Wallowa residents in assessing their home-repair needs.
She said Thursday, Jan. 5, that the grant has been received and earlier that day the second case manager was hired. Whitney Murdoch was hired and will be working remotely, a practice Lieuallen said has proven successful in the past.
“A lot of the work a disaster case manager does is remote,” she said.
The announcement of the grant approval was issued by James Kirk, an associate for Presbyterian Disaster Assistance in Louisville, Kentucky.
As of Jan. 5, Wallowa also was still waiting for the $2 million promised by the state in September to help with the recovery, but that has been tied up in the bureaucracy and has yet to come through.
Lieuallen and Mayor Gary Hulse said they’re unsure what the holdup is.
“We still haven’t had an update; we’re still waiting,” Lieuallen said. “We’re still working cases and assuming the money will come in. … We haven’t hit pause. When the money does come in, we’ll be ready to move forward.”
She said that much work toward recovery is being accomplished, but that’s mostly being paid for with insurance. Also, some of the donations that have come in have helped fund recovery efforts.
“There’s still some of those dollars left, but we’re trying to hold off until the state dollars come in and we can use those,” she said.
She urged anyone having trouble to contact her by email.
“If they’re having trouble with insurance or anything, please reach out to us,” she said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.