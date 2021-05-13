IN PROGRESS
In a quiet bistro, a local restaurateur has been slowly fighting to survive the pandemic amidst off-and-on shutdown orders due to the pandemic.
With the skeleton crew of only herself and one cook, owner X X says she's been staving off permanent closure by using her social security check to help pay bills and keep the lights on at Wine Down.
The bistro, like many other restaurants, suffered greatly from the pandemic, which closed even the most resilient of restaurants over its span — Nearly 100 restaurants have closed their doors permanently in Portland alone, according to a list by Eater magazine.
