LA GRANDE — Oregon State Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced Aug. 18, 2022 that $346,000 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be allocated to health care facilities in rural Oregon communities — including Union County.
Elgin Health District is one of the three recipients of these emergency rural health care grants. The district will use this $49,900 investment to purchase equipment to start a tele pharmacy and bolster capabilities to respond to COVID-19.
The city of Elgin has been without a pharmacy for 15 years. Residents must drive 20 miles to La Grande to pick up their prescription. The Elgin Health District clinic, built in 2008, currently offers medical, dental and limited behavioral health services, but does not have a pharmacy.
"No matter your zip code, every Oregonian should have easy access to the care they need," Wyden said in the Thursday press release.
The health care clinic will use this funding to purchase and install telepharmacy equipment at the clinic location and at Grande Ronde Hospital in La Grande, according to the press release.
Two other facilities — on ein Clatsop County and one in Lane County — will also receive funding for what the Senate news release called a “Rural Development investment.”
$237,900 will be used to purchase two new food distribution trucks and food storage equipment for Clatsop Community Action food distribution facility in Warrenton.
In Lane County, South Lane Mental Health will receive $58,200 to purchase a covered gazebo, picnic tables and chairs to facilitate outdoor COVID safe therapy sessions, as well as implement security and safety measures in the Cottage Grove office.
“This crucial funding will better equip Clatsop, Lane, and Union Counties with the tools needed to address hunger and improve health in the community, by updating existing food distribution facilities, making treatment facility improvements and ensuring easy and reliable access to pharmacies for our rural communities,” Merkley said in the joint press statement on Thursday.
