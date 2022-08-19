LA GRANDE — Oregon State Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced Aug. 18, 2022 that $346,000 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be allocated to health care facilities in rural Oregon communities — including Union County.

Elgin Health District is one of the three recipients of these emergency rural health care grants. The district will use this $49,900 investment to purchase equipment to start a tele pharmacy and bolster capabilities to respond to COVID-19.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Shannon Golden is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6015 sgolden@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.